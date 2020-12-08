Howard Levitt: Vaccinations would likely be mandatory for all employees, unless you work from home

Article content continued

A disability exemption would have to be claimed based upon an existing disability precluding them from being vaccinated. But again, the exemption would only apply if other measures could be taken to ensure workplace safety for everyone else. That is the difficulty with employees whose disability prevents them from wearing masks. If not wearing masks creates an unsafe workplace, they need not be accommodated unless an alternate protection can be found.

There is another issue. To escape the liabilities discussed above, employers will want to protect themselves by compulsory vaccination. That is the gold standard in avoiding any risk of prosecution or negligence actions relating to an unsafe workplace.

Although there will be the inevitable anti-vaccers, there will be pressure, likely from the majority of employees, to have compulsory vaccinations to protect them and their families. Employers who are not attuned to that pressure will not be employers of choice. And just as customers are known to avoid retail establishments that are not rigorous in requiring masks, employees may have market advantage by requiring all of their employees to vaccinate.

If vaccination becomes the norm, recommended by health authorities, then an employer failing to require vaccinations will be providing their employees and customers with a stronger argument for negligence against them if they contract the disease. Negligence, after all, is based upon not following the accepted standard of care.

Investors are increasingly looking at social responsibility in selecting where to invest. Requiring vaccinations could be one of those factors also impacting on investment decisions.

Howard Levitt is senior partner of Levitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.