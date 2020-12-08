Houston pauses activities, postpones two games

The Houston Cougars men’s basketball program that owns a perfect 4-0 record and sits seventh in the national poll is temporarily pausing all team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines.

Houston was scheduled to host the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Wednesday and the Rice Owls on Saturday. Both of those games are postponed.

“These are challenging times, but the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will always remain our main priority,” Houston vice president for intercollegiate athletics Chris Pezman said in a prepared statement. “As we pause, I encourage all fans to remember to wear masks and socially distance at all times in your daily lives. Together, we will get through this.”

Houston began the campaign with victories over the Lamar Cardinals, Boise State Broncos, Texas Tech Red Raiders and South Carolina Gamecocks. According to Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN, this is the highest national ranking Houston has earned since the famous “Phi Slama Jama” squad finished the 1983-84 season at No. 5.

The Cougars are scheduled to play against the UCF Knights on Dec. 15. It’s unknown if Houston will be cleared to compete one week after going on pause.

NCAA basketball guidelines recommend 14-day quarantines for all Tier 1 individuals if any Tier 1 person associated with that same team tests positive for the coronavirus.