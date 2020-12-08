Hermes courier delivering 100 parcels every day quits as it felt like ‘dying inside’

A single mother quit her Hermes job after delivering up to 100 parcels every day left her feeling like she was “dying inside”.

Lori Addison-Simmons, 45, said she felt like a a “robot” while working for the delivery company and ended up “depressed and anxious”.

The mum-of-two said she “gritted her teeth” to carry on with her job due to being a single mother needing to provide for her children.

Lori would load her car at a depot at 9am and work flat out to complete her delivery run by 6pm six days a week.

She once had 137 items in her car and was told to pick up an extra 56 on route – and ended up having around 90 parcels taking over her living room, StokeonTrentLive reports.







She said: “The job is supposed to fit around you and your circumstances. But there was one day when I had 137 items and got a call to say there were another 56 on my run. My car was already full and yet I needed to go back to the depot to pick another 56 up.

“The most I had in the house would be about 90 parcels. That includes big boxes and packets. My living room was once taken over.”

Lori says she was paid for each item delivered. It was 50p for a packet and £1 for heavier parcels.

Matters came to a head last month when her vehicle broke down – with 140 parcels in her car. She secured cover to deliver some of the parcels and faced having to take the rest on foot.

Lori added: “I was told they had to go out that day. But I couldn’t take them on foot because some of the streets were right up the top of Abbey Hulton. I was not doing that.

“I’d given them almost a year’s commitment and I couldn’t take anymore.

“I loved the job because I loved the customers. They were the ones keeping me going but I felt just like a number.

“Sometimes the customers don’t understand how pressured we are and when I went out to deliver I put a smile on and had a joke but sometimes I was dying inside because I was so upset.

“During one of my rounds I broke down in the car and I just felt fed-up and ignored.

The courier described how she changed car five times in the course of her one-year employment at the company.

But what afflicted her most was how she had no to be there for her two children.

Lori said: “I was getting home late. My daughter goes to secondary school and she was coming in and I was not getting in until around 6pm.

“It was not fair on her and when I was at home I was too tired to do anything.

She added: “I am a very sociable person and I like a chat at the door but with that job you were under that much pressure you felt just like a robot. I did not feel myself and I was getting anxious, fed-up and depressed.

“Every I went to the depot you were faced with all these cages of parcels and you had to take them out. If you can’t fit them in your car then they went back home, offloaded them and went back to the depot.

“I gritted my teeth to carry on working because I am a single parent and I needed to work.”

StokeonTrentLive has contacted Hermes for comment.