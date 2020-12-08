Halle Berry Remembers Natalie Desselle Reid After “Devastating” Death

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/John Shearer

According to Halle, Hollywood did not truly appreciate Natalie’s gifts when it came to casting the actress.

“Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be,” the X-Men star shared. “For that she was often underrated, passed over – deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her.”

She added, “I’ll love you forever my sweet friend.”

A statement posted to Natalie’s Instagram page praised the late performer as a “bright light in this world,” not to mention an “extraordinary mother and wife.”

Holly Robinson Peete tweeted that she was “absolutely decimated by this news” and explained that she got to know Natalie when her mom was managing the actress.