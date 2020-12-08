H2O Innovation Announces Election of Board of Directors and Appointment of Auditor

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) held this morning its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual format (the “Meeting”).

Shareholders elected or re-elected the following directors to the Corporation’s Board of Directors: Lisa Henthorne, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Richard Hoel, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Côté, René Vachon, Robert Comeau, Stéphane Guérin and Elisa M. Speranza. This year, the Board of Directors welcomes Ms. Elisa Speranza, who already served as an advisor on the H 2 O Innovation’s advisory Projects, Operation and Innovation Committee for nearly four (4) years.

Ms. Speranza is recognized as a water industry leader with a passion for promoting sustainable environmental, economic, and social progress. Ms. Speranza was employed with global 500 company CH2M Hill Inc. (acquired by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.) for 15 years. She occupied several positions there, including President of the Operations Management Business Group from 2008 to 2013 as well as Senior Vice President and Corporate Director from 2014 to 2017. Earlier in her career she was Deputy Director of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority and a project manager for the Boston Water & Sewer Commission. Currently, she is an independent director and advisor to several organizations, companies, and water utilities, and an adjunct instructor at the University of Colorado in its Water Engineering and Management program. Ms. Speranza is a former officer and board member for the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the US Water Alliance, and Water for People (W4P) and is a long-standing member of the Water Environment Federation (WEF). “In welcoming Ms. Speranza to the Board of Directors of H 2 O Innovation, we elevate representation of our O,amp;M business to the Board level to better align with our revenue distribution. Not only is Ms. Speranza one of the leading experts in the business of water/wastewater operations and maintenance, she also brings a strong governance, safety, and environmental focus to the Board to further strengthen the company’s strategic ESG objectives”, stated Lisa Henthorne, Chairwoman of H 2 O Innovation’s Board of Directors.

During the Meeting, shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water technologies and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

