Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington on Jo & Jackson’s Hook-Up

Luddington said she never imagined that Jo and Jackson would be single at the same time, since Jackson was with April (Sarah Drew) and then Jo was married to Alex. This hook-up is more about Jo living the single life than actually trying to start a relationship with anybody.

“I also love that she’s single because I was, I was like thinking about going into the season for the first time, with this character being single and I was trying to remember a period of time where she really was single, and she really hasn’t been she was like, not with Alex but still in love with him. So this is the first time that she’s like, ‘I need sex, who’s up?'”

For now, she describes Jo and Jackson as “sex friends,” and maybe Grey’s Anatomy‘s first sex friends since Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Mark (Eric Dane) were sleeping together way back when.

“I was joking with Jesse because I was like, I feel like a lot of girls in the past with Jackson Avery are like, ‘Please love me, you’re Jackson Avery.'” Luddington said. “And I love that Jo was like, ‘No thank you, like, not happening. Please can we just have sex?’ I like that. I think it’s really fun.”