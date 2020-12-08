Green, Wiseman absent from Warriors’ first practice

The Golden State Warriors took part in their first practice on Monday ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, which is slated to start in about two weeks. They were also without two big-name players for reasons head coach Steve Kerr would not discuss.

In talking to the media from San Francisco on Monday, Kerr noted that James Wiseman and Draymond Green were absent from practice.

He wanted to delve further into the reasons, but stopped on a dime due to the current virus-related climate in the United States.

“I’m not allowed to comment on that. Make your own deductions,” Kerr said when asked why Wiseman was not on hand for his first practice as an NBA player. The three-time championship-winning head coach also noted that Draymond Green was absent.

This comes on the heels of Kerr reporting two unnamed Warriors players had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.