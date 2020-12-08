Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.14% By .com

© . Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.14%



.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.14%, while the index added 0.61%, and the index climbed 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.89% or 1.145 points to trade at 61.885 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) added 1.73% or 2.350 points to end at 137.980 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 1.64% or 1.84 points to 114.32 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Linde PLC (DE:), which fell 1.30% or 2.700 points to trade at 205.500 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.21% or 0.116 points to end at 9.457 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 1.16% or 1.16 points to 98.94.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which rose 7.87% to 51.95, Scout24 AG (DE:) which was up 6.82% to settle at 66.600 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which gained 4.63% to close at 42.000.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 11.00% to 73.650 in late trade, K+S AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.79% to settle at 8.129 and Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 2.44% to 94.000 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 4.63% to 42.000, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 4.16% to settle at 110.200 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.93% to close at 94.030.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 11.00% to 73.650 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which lost 1.19% to settle at 2.326 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.10% to 35.890 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 348 to 307 and 38 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.87% or 3.79 to 51.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 7.05% to 22.55.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.30% or 5.65 to $1871.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.09% or 0.04 to hit $45.72 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.12 to trade at $48.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.2111, while EUR/GBP rose 0.27% to 0.9073.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.910.