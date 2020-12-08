Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.14% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.14%

.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.14%, while the index added 0.61%, and the index climbed 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.89% or 1.145 points to trade at 61.885 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) added 1.73% or 2.350 points to end at 137.980 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 1.64% or 1.84 points to 114.32 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Linde PLC (DE:), which fell 1.30% or 2.700 points to trade at 205.500 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.21% or 0.116 points to end at 9.457 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 1.16% or 1.16 points to 98.94.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which rose 7.87% to 51.95, Scout24 AG (DE:) which was up 6.82% to settle at 66.600 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which gained 4.63% to close at 42.000.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 11.00% to 73.650 in late trade, K+S AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.79% to settle at 8.129 and Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 2.44% to 94.000 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 4.63% to 42.000, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 4.16% to settle at 110.200 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.93% to close at 94.030.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 11.00% to 73.650 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which lost 1.19% to settle at 2.326 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.10% to 35.890 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 348 to 307 and 38 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.87% or 3.79 to 51.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 7.05% to 22.55.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.30% or 5.65 to $1871.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.09% or 0.04 to hit $45.72 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.12 to trade at $48.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.2111, while EUR/GBP rose 0.27% to 0.9073.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.910.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR