G4S rejects Garda bid, agrees to $5.1-billion takeover from Allied Universal

British guarding company G4S Plc agreed to a 3.8 billion-pound (US$5.1 billion) takeover bid from Allied Universal Security Services LLC, after the U.S. suitor trumped rival Garda World Security Corp.

Allied boosted its offer to 245 pence per share, according to a statement Tuesday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. G4S directors plan to unanimously recommend the deal to shareholders.

The offer beat out Garda’s latest proposal of 235 pence per share and represents a 68 per cent premium to G4S’s last close before announcing the initial takeover approach. Allied has committed financing and signed a preliminary agreement for future funding of G4S’s pension scheme, the British firm said in the statement.

Combining G4S and Allied will create a global security company with about US$18 billion of annual revenue and a workforce of more than 750,000. The companies expect to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021, according to the statement.

G4S shares rose 3.2 per cent to 255.30 pence at the close Tuesday in London before the announcement.

Garda can come back with a higher offer.

