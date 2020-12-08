Former Charter EVP Jim Blackley Joins Vecima’s Board of Directors

Article content continued

“We’re truly excited and honored to have a leader of Jim’s caliber join Vecima’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Surinder Kumar, Chairman of Vecima’s Board. “Jim’s influence has been key to the development and launch of the industry’s most innovative services including IP video, mobile voice and data, cloud-based interactive guides, and gigabit class internet. His strategic guidance on Vecima’s board will be instrumental in helping the Company prosper as we build on the momentum from our world-leading distributed access and IPTV technology.”

Ben Colabrese stepped down from his position as Director effective December 6, 2020. Ben has been a Vecima director since 2017 and was a member of the Vecima Audit Committee and the Vecima Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

“Vecima and I would like to thank Ben for his years of service, his skills and commitment to the Company, and his valuable contribution to Vecima and its continuing success,” said Dr. Kumar.

Appointment of Auditors

At the AGM, Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as Vecima’s auditors for the ensuing fiscal year and the Vecima directors were authorized to fix Grant Thornton LLP’s remuneration.

Detailed AGM voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

