Forgotten NFL stars of yesteryear: Offense

Ronald C. Modra-Getty Images

It took the Bears much longer to replace Anderson than it did for them to find Walter Payton’s successor. Joining the Bears in 1986 and replacing an icon led to Anderson being overlooked, but he turned in several quality seasons (four Pro Bowls) and was one of his era’s most versatile backs. The post-Jim McMahon Bears did not feature much in the passing game and often used Anderson as a key aerial chain mover. His 6,166 rushing yards rank third in Bears history, but the 20 TD catches stand out for the era. (Eric Dickerson and Barry Sanders combined for 16.) The ahead-of-his-time back served as Chicago’s starter for seven seasons.