‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ is headed back into space: The streamer has handed For All Mankind an early Season 3 renewal, more than two months ahead of its second season premiere.

The alternate history drama, starring Joel Kinnaman, explores what would have happened if the USSR beat the Americans to the moon and the global space race had never ended.

Season 2 debuts Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, with a new episode dropping each week.

* Chicago P.D. has cast Cleveland Berto — whose credits include episodes of Lucifer and Shameless — in the series-regular role of Officer Jalen Walker, who turned down a Wall Street job to join CPD in the hopes of making a difference, our sister site Variety reports.

* Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister) is joining NBC’s Days of Our Lives, the actress announced on the Today show, per Soap Opera Digest.

* This Dec. 31 on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Billy Porter — who hosted the New Orleans festivities last year — will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square, while Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles segments.

* Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth) will voice Netflix’s 2D-animated, interactive choose-your-own-adventure special We Lost Our Human, per .

* Season 2 of David Makes Man, to premiere on OWN next summer, has cast 10 recurring roles, including Tony Plana (Ugly Betty) as a billionaire real estate developer who brings David an ambitious opportunity; Brittany S. Hall (Ballers) as an architect who has been dating David but loves her freedom as well; Erica Lutrell (Salvation) as Adult Marissa, a Miami-based marine biologist/activist; Zsané Jhé (Good Trouble) as Adult Shella, an entrepreneur extraordinaire; and Bobbi Baker (House of Payne) as Robin, David’s mom and Gloria’s loyal and level partner.

