FanDuel Picks Week 14: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

It’s getting into crunch time in the NFL season, and it’s also fantasy football playoff time in a lot of leagues. If you’ve missed out, there’s still time to have a strong finish in DFS contests. Our Week 14 FanDuel lineup brings you a chance to play Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, and other stars you might not have had the pleasure of owning this year.
The key to this week’s cash picks is matchups. Our QB-WR stack of Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown is banking on a blowout of the Jaguars, and we’ve paired Hunter Henry and Allen in a great opportunity against the Falcons. If both of those pay off with Adams, we should be in great shape.
WEEK 14 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.
WEEK 14 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most FD points to quarterbacks this season, and when they played the Titans earlier this year, Tannehill threw four touchdowns. Consistently, Tannehill flies under the radar from an ownership standpoint because of the Derrick Henry factor, which makes him a solid DFS play pretty much every week.
The Panthers have allowed more than 22 FD points per game to running backs, and Gordon is coming off a Week 13 game where his legs looked young and fresh. Four straight weeks of double-digit carries suggest another heavy workload coming for Gordon with Denver trying to keep the ball out of Drew Lock’s hands, and we’ll take advantage of that with this lineup.
McKissic’s value and ownership for the week won’t be fully determined until Antonio Gibson’s injury status becomes clearer, but that’s fine. At this price, McKissic can be valuable even if Gibson (toe) plays thanks to his unusually high target share for a running back.
Corey Davis is coming off a huge week, but let others play him. Brown remains the biggest threat in this receiving corps and the obvious stack option with Tannehill in our lineup. He was hurt the first time these teams met, so he’ll be looking to take extra advantage of his only crack at Jacksonville in 2020.
We’re long past the point of needing some heavy justification for Adams. He’s now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games, and the Lions are not a pass defense to be feared. It would be an upset if Adams didn’t find the end zone in this one.
Coutee delivered for us last week, but his price didn’t skyrocket into an untouchable range. After catching eight-of- targets for 141 yards, Coutee could cut those numbers in half and still be an OK play at this price. Don’t expect Houston to be able to run on Chicago, so Coutee could see a chunk of targets again.
We can just ignore entirely the bloodbath that was Patriots-Chargers in Week 13. The Falcons are a totally different matchup, one of the worst defenses in the leagues at stopping passing, and Henry should have a bounce-back performance at a very fair price.
In a cash lineup, it’s not crazy to use two players from the same receiving group against such a bad pass defense. If the Chargers have the passing success we expect, at least one of these guys and maybe both will have big days. Allen remains Justin Herbert’s favorite target and a high-volume receiver, which works well in cash games.
While the Texans aren’t an uber-talented defense, they have J.J. Watt and get to face Mitchell Trubisky and an offense that struggles to consistently run the football. There’s a lot of upside here for one of the cheapest defenses on the slate, and these savings allow us to pay up elsewhere.