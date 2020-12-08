FanDuel Picks Week 14: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

It’s getting into crunch time in the NFL season, and it’s also fantasy football playoff time in a lot of leagues. If you’ve missed out, there’s still time to have a strong finish in DFS contests. Our Week 14 FanDuel lineup brings you a chance to play Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, and other stars you might not have had the pleasure of owning this year.

The key to this week’s cash picks is matchups. Our QB-WR stack of Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown is banking on a blowout of the Jaguars, and we’ve paired Hunter Henry and Allen in a great opportunity against the Falcons. If both of those pay off with Adams, we should be in great shape.

This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.

