Family showers love on Dharmendra on his birthday



Today is Bollywood’s original He-Man, Dharmendra’s birthday. The veteran actor turns 85 and on his special day, his fans have been showering him with all the love and affection on social media. Not just that Dharmendra, who is the ultimate family man also received some adorable messages from his loved ones.



Hema Malini took to Twitter and wrote, “Today we celebrate Dharamji’s is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for this togetherness to last. Thank u for all the love.”



While Sunny Deol wrote, “#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That’s the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA,”

And Esha Deol wrote, ”Holding on to this hand for eternity“ Love you papa Happy Birthday Wish you happiness & the best of health always ”. Now, how cute is that?

Check out the posts below…







