Experimental Google app helps users communicate with their eyes

Google is working on a new experimental Android app called ‘Look to Speak’ designed to help users with speech and/or motor impairments.
With the app, users can look at a desired preselected phrase on their phone screen and the device will recognize the selection and play it accordingly. Phrases can also be personalized and eye gaze sensitivity settings can be adjusted.
A tutorial video for the app can be found below:
Look to Speak is now available here to everyone with devices running Android 9.0 and above. According to Google, all data in the app is private.
For a more comprehensive breakdown of the app, check out Google’s blog.