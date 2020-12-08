Execs from ‘99% fake’ exchange face charges over market manipulation By Cointelegraph

Execs from ‘99% fake’ exchange face charges over market manipulation
South Korean authorities have charged executives of what was once the country’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbit, over market manipulation allegations.
According to news outlet News1, prosecutors are preparing a case against Coinbit chairman Choi Mo and two unnamed executives on charges of fraud and forgery connected to market manipulation following a recommendation from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The police said that the three allegedly used ghost accounts from August 2019 to May 2020 to inflate transaction volumes and manipulate token prices on the exchange.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.