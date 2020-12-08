Eaton bails on radio show after La Russa question

Adam Eaton agreed to contract with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and one of his first orders of business after signing the deal was to nearly hang up on a local radio show.

Shortly after it was widely reported that Eaton signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Chicago, the outfielder joined ESPN 1000’s “Carmen and Jurko Show” for what turned out to be a very brief interview. Eaton was asked about some of the concerns people have raised that new White Sox manager Tony La Russa may have trouble relating to players. He didn’t exactly hang up, but he ended the interview. You can hear the exchange below: