Drea Kelly Responds To Critics: I Will Forever Be R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Drea Kelly has responded to critics who have slammed her for speaking on her time with the disgraced star.

She says she will always be the star’s ex-wife, and by sharing her experiences, it does not take away all Kelly has achieved.

“I’m not always talking about him, I’m always talking about my journey. Unfortunately he was apart of the journey, so you can’t have one without the other. Again, like you said it’s one of those things where people can break up and you move on, in some people’s mind I will forever will R. Kelly’s ex wife. And that is fine I don’t have a problem with that,” Drea told TheJasmineBRAND.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR