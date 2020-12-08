DraftKings Picks Week 14: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 14 may be the fantasy playoffs for some fantasy football owners, but for avid NFL DFS players, they’ll get a chance to play on a 13-game slate for the first time in quite a while with bye weeks finally over. That will make the slate a deep one, and our Week 14 DraftKings tournament will take advantage of the depth by spending up for a few top-tier players while targeting streamers and sleepers to fill out the rest of our lineup.

There is value all over the slate, but in particular, the tight end position has some potential breakout players available on the cheap. We’ll be taking a chance on one at a sub-$3K price to see if he can extend his TD streak to two and break out in a decent matchup. Elsewhere, we have a dirt-cheap WR that we’re stacking with a consistent QB, and we’re trusting an undervalued RB who is part of a committee situation.

As usual, we wanted to target the best matchups available as well as some high-scoring games. That led us to the Packers-Lions and Titans-Jaguars games, as both teams have some exploitable weaknesses and could turn into shootouts. Notably, the RB matchups on the slate are very good, as a lot of top-tier players have easy matchups this week. Spending up for them is definitely worth it, especially if you can pair them with the right sleeper to get both a high ceiling and lineup differentiation.

This lineup is for Week 14 DraftKings main slate tournaments.