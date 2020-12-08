Doug Scott, Part of First Team to Summit Everest by Southwest Face, Dies at 79

Mr. Bonington, who was with Mr. Scott and had smashed his ribs during the descent, said in an interview that he did not think anyone, except for Mr. Scott, would have had the physical and mental strength to get down with two broken legs.

“In that process, not only did he never complain, but more important, he was still an important, dynamic part, if you like, of our little team and the very difficult decisions we had to take on the way down,” Mr. Bonington said.

Well into his later years, and even as his cancer progressed, Mr. Scott kept climbing. Over the summer, even while weakened from rounds of chemotherapy, he climbed the staircase in his house 12 times, wearing the same blue suit he wore when he reached the summit of Everest as part of a challenge to raise funds for medicine, equipment and masks for Nepal’s coronavirus effort.

“He was making a difference even at the height of his illness,” said Jon Maguire, a Community Action Nepal trustee. Mr. Maguire said Mr. Scott founded the charity after seeing how many porters in Nepal lived in poverty.

The British Embassy in Nepal said on Twitter that Mr. Scott would be remembered “not only for his mountaineering feats but as a true friend of #Nepal whose support helped build health posts in rural villages.”

Mr. Scott founded Community Action Nepal to support schools, heath centers and other community projects in Nepal, one of Asia’s poorest nations and the site of most Everest climbs.

His survivors include his third wife, Trish, whom he married in 2007; three children, Michael, Martha and Rosie, from his first marriage; two sons, Arran and Euan, from his second marriage; and several grandchildren, nephews and nieces, who also took part in the staircase climbing challenge for Nepal during the coronavirus lockdown in Britain.