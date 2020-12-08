Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 13 game vs. Ravens

The Cowboys and Andy Dalton get another national broadcast in Week 13 after a long delay following their Thanksgiving loss.

Dallas travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the rare Tuesday night football game. The game was pushed back from its originally scheduled Thursday Night Football slot due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore. That led the Ravens’ Week 12 game against Pittsburgh to be pushed back three times, eventually to a Wednesday start, and the layoff allowed ample rest time for Baltimore ahead of Tuesday’s game on Fox and NFL Network.

Here’s more to know about when the Cowboys will be playing in Week 13, along with a look at the entire Week 13 NFL schedule.

Do the Cowboys play today?

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 8 Start time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Hope you like baseball start times, because that’s what 8:05 p.m. ET looks like. It’ll basically amount to a normal prime-time game, albeit on a Tuesday. The NFL had a Tuesday game earlier this year when the Bills and Titans played a rescheduled contest.

Baltimore and Dallas both have been in the national eye plenty of late since the Cowboys played Washington on Thanksgiving and the Ravens played their rescheduled Wednesday game on national TV against the Steelers.

Cowboys schedule 2020

Week Opponent 1 at Rams 2 vs. Falcons 3 at Seahawks 4 vs. Browns 5 vs. Giants 6 vs. Cardinals 7 at WFT 8 at Eagles 9 vs. Steelers 10 BYE 11 at Vikings 12 vs. WFT 13 at Ravens 14 at Bengals 15 vs. 49ers 16 vs. Eagles 17 at Giants

What channel is Cowboys vs. Ravens on?

TV channel: Fox | NFL Network

Fox | NFL Network Live stream: Fox Sports Go, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV

This game was originally scheduled to begin Week 13 as Thursday Night Football, so it’ll get the full treatment of a usual Thursday night game. That should mean Joe Buck doing play-by-play with Troy Aikman as his color commentator, and it’s with the usual simulcast on Fox and NFL Network.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

Game Time Channel Browns at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Jets 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jaguars at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bengals at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Lions at Bears 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Patriots at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

Game Time Channel WFT at Steelers 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at 49ers 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8