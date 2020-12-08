Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 13 game vs. Ravens

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
3

The Cowboys and Andy Dalton get another national broadcast in Week 13 after a long delay following their Thanksgiving loss. 

Dallas travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the rare Tuesday night football game. The game was pushed back from its originally scheduled Thursday Night Football slot due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore. That led the Ravens’ Week 12 game against Pittsburgh to be pushed back three times, eventually to a Wednesday start, and the layoff allowed ample rest time for Baltimore ahead of Tuesday’s game on Fox and NFL Network.

Here’s more to know about when the Cowboys will be playing in Week 13, along with a look at the entire Week 13 NFL schedule.

WEEK 13 NFL PICKS:
Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

Do the Cowboys play today?

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8
  • Start time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Hope you like baseball start times, because that’s what 8:05 p.m. ET looks like. It’ll basically amount to a normal prime-time game, albeit on a Tuesday. The NFL had a Tuesday game earlier this year when the Bills and Titans played a rescheduled contest.

Baltimore and Dallas both have been in the national eye plenty of late since the Cowboys played Washington on Thanksgiving and the Ravens played their rescheduled Wednesday game on national TV against the Steelers.

Cowboys schedule 2020

WeekOpponent
1at Rams
2vs. Falcons
3at Seahawks
4vs. Browns
5vs. Giants
6vs. Cardinals
7at WFT
8at Eagles
9vs. Steelers
10BYE
11at Vikings
12vs. WFT
13at Ravens
14at Bengals
15vs. 49ers
16vs. Eagles
17at Giants

What channel is Cowboys vs. Ravens on?

  • TV channel: Fox | NFL Network 
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV

This game was originally scheduled to begin Week 13 as Thursday Night Football, so it’ll get the full treatment of a usual Thursday night game. That should mean Joe Buck doing play-by-play with Troy Aikman as his color commentator, and it’s with the usual simulcast on Fox and NFL Network.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

GameTimeChannel
Browns at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
WFT at Steelers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Raiders at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Bears1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Giants at Seahawks4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Eagles at Packers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

GameTimeChannel
WFT at Steelers5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at 49ers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8

GameTimeChannel
Cowboys at Ravens8:05 p.m.Fox/NFL Network, fuboTV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR