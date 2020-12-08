Do the 49ers play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 13 game vs. Bills

The 49ers get the prime-time treatment for the fourth time during the 2020 NFL season in Week 13.

San Francisco (5-6) will welcome the Bills (8-3) for a Monday Night Football matchup, sort of. The game will actually be played at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, due to COVID-19 rules recently enacted in the 49ers’ home county, Santa Clara County, California. Regardless, San Francisco will be looking for another win to continue a push back into the NFC playoff picture, while the Bills will try to hold on to the AFC East lead.

Here’s more to know about when the 49ers will be playing in Week 13, along with a look at the entire Week 13 NFL schedule.

MORE: Why are the 49ers playing in Arizona?

Do the 49ers play today?

Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The 49ers and Bills play a usually scheduled Monday Night Football game in Week 13. It won’t be the only game on Monday night due to rescheduling across the league due to COVID-19. The Steelers play the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET.

The 8:15 p.m. ET start in Buffalo equates to a 5:15 p.m. local time start for 49ers fans in California. And in Arizona, where the game is being played, it’ll all kick off at 6:15 p.m. local time.

49ers schedule 2020

Week Opponent 1 vs. Cardinals 2 at Jets 3 at Giants 4 vs. Eagles 5 vs. Dolphins 6 vs. Rams 7 at Patriots 8 at Seahawks 9 vs. Packers 10 at Saints 11 BYE 12 at Rams 13 vs. Bills 14 vs. WFT 15 at Cowboys 16 at Cardinals 17 vs. Seahawks

What channel is 49ers vs. Bills on?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The usual Monday Night Football crew will handle this game. That means Steve Levy on play-by-play with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as the color commentators.

Lisa Salters joins the crew as the sideline reporter, while John Parry is ESPN’s officiating analyst.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Bills on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

Game Time Channel Browns at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Jets 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jaguars at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bengals at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Lions at Bears 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Patriots at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

Game Time Channel WFT at Steelers 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at 49ers 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8