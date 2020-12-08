Do the 49ers play today? NFL schedule, start time for Week 13 game vs. Bills

The 49ers get the prime-time treatment for the fourth time during the 2020 NFL season in Week 13.

San Francisco (5-6) will welcome the Bills (8-3) for a Monday Night Football matchup, sort of. The game will actually be played at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, due to COVID-19 rules recently enacted in the 49ers’ home county, Santa Clara County, California. Regardless, San Francisco will be looking for another win to continue a push back into the NFC playoff picture, while the Bills will try to hold on to the AFC East lead.

Here’s more to know about when the 49ers will be playing in Week 13, along with a look at the entire Week 13 NFL schedule. 

Do the 49ers play today?

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 7
  • Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The 49ers and Bills play a usually scheduled Monday Night Football game in Week 13. It won’t be the only game on Monday night due to rescheduling across the league due to COVID-19. The Steelers play the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET.

The 8:15 p.m. ET start in Buffalo equates to a 5:15 p.m. local time start for 49ers fans in California. And in Arizona, where the game is being played, it’ll all kick off at 6:15 p.m. local time.

49ers schedule 2020

WeekOpponent
1vs. Cardinals
2at Jets
3at Giants
4vs. Eagles
5vs. Dolphins
6vs. Rams
7at Patriots
8at Seahawks
9vs. Packers
10at Saints
11BYE
12at Rams
13vs. Bills
14vs. WFT
15at Cowboys
16at Cardinals
17vs. Seahawks

What channel is 49ers vs. Bills on?

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The usual Monday Night Football crew will handle this game. That means Steve Levy on play-by-play with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as the color commentators. 

Lisa Salters joins the crew as the sideline reporter, while John Parry is ESPN’s officiating analyst.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Bills on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

GameTimeChannel
Browns at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
WFT at Steelers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Raiders at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Bears1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Giants at Seahawks4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Eagles at Packers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

GameTimeChannel
WFT at Steelers5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at 49ers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8

GameTimeChannel
Cowboys at Ravens8:05 p.m.Fox/NFL Network, fuboTV

