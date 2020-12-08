Home Sports Dez Bryant takes fans on wine-aided Twitter adventure after COVID-19 result

Dez Bryant takes fans on wine-aided Twitter adventure after COVID-19 result

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant let fans inside his eccentric mind Tuesday night after he was pulled from warmups because of a positive COVID-19 test result.

Upset he couldn’t face the Cowboys, his former team, he took to Twitter to provide a wide range of commentary. Wine was part of the equation, though he wrote “I’m not drunk yet” after a particularly amusing post led to jokes from fans.

Baltimore’s game against Dallas went on as scheduled despite his infection.

MORE: Photo of Bryant hugging friends on Cowboys emerges

Here is a look through the Dez Bryant Twitter experience (warning NSFW):

Stage 1: Anger

Stage 2: Wine

Stage 3: Talk about business life?

Stage 4: Remind the world what everyone already knows

Stage 5: Definitely not drunk

Stage 6: Embrace the bit

RELATED ARTICLES

©