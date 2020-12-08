Dez Bryant takes fans on wine-aided Twitter adventure after COVID-19 result

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant let fans inside his eccentric mind Tuesday night after he was pulled from warmups because of a positive COVID-19 test result.
Upset he couldn’t face the Cowboys, his former team, he took to Twitter to provide a wide range of commentary. Wine was part of the equation, though he wrote “I’m not drunk yet” after a particularly amusing post led to jokes from fans.
Baltimore’s game against Dallas went on as scheduled despite his infection.
Here is a look through the Dez Bryant Twitter experience:
Stage 1: Anger
Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
Stage 2: Wine
I’m about to drink some wine and cope….
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
Stage 3: Talk about business life?
Since I’m out do you guys want to hear about my businesses I’ve been working on?
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
Stage 5: Definitely not drunk
I’m not drunk yet.. I only had one glass of wine… I’m getting my business stuff together to share with you all lol
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
Stage 6: Embrace the bit
If you guys are with me tonight post your glass of wine 🍷
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020