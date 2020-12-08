David Warner ruled out of Adelaide Test

Australia will be without David Warner for the first Test against India, after the opening batsman was ruled out of the Adelaide match.

Warner suffered a groin strain during the one-day series against India, and will remain in Sydney for treatment, while the remainder of the squad flies to Adelaide.

The left-hander is targeting a return for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness,” Warner said.

“The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions.

“That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference.”

Australian coach Justin Langer remains confident the opening batsman will be fit for Melbourne.

“If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that’s Dave,” Langer said.

David Warner leaves the field with a groin injury during the one-day series. (Getty)

“He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne.”

Warner’s loss is a huge blow for Australia. He averages an imposing 65.94 in Tests in this country, and has scored four centuries in 15 Test innings in Adelaide, the most recent his incredible 335 not out against Pakistan last summer.

Confirmation of Warner’s absence, along with Will Pucovski’s concussion and the horror run of form for Joe Burns, leaves Australia in a hole leading into the series.

Former captain Mark Taylor said Australia A’s game against India “was about as bad as it could have been for the openers” given the situation with both Pucovski and Burns.

Taylor said Marcus Harris is likely to come into contention should another opener be needed, while also raising the possibility of Marnus Labuschagne opening, with Cameron Green coming into the middle order.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!