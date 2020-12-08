‘Crusaders’ terrorist plot: Two members of right-wing group sentenced to 8 years in prison

Two members of the right-wing National Christian Resistance Movement

group have been found guilty and sentenced for preparing and planning to carry

out terrorist attacks.

Eric Donald Abrams and Erroll Abrams were sentenced to an

effective eight years’ imprisonment for their part in the planning of the attacks.

The group, also known as the Crusaders, wanted to overthrow the

government and also planned to kill black people, targeting informal

settlements.

Two members of the National Christian Resistance Movement, who were

plotting the murder of black people as well overthrowing the government, have

been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for planning terrorist activities.

Eric Donald Abrams, 55, and Erroll Abrams, 50, appeared in the

Middelburg Regional Court on Tuesday where they were found guilty and sentenced

in relation to the contravention of Protection of Constitutional Democracy

Against Terrorism and Related Matters Act.

The two men, who are part of the right-wing group, also known as the

Crusaders, were preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks on

government institutions, including police stations and military outfits.

Their plans also involved the killing of black people, which included

the targeting of informal settlements.

The attacks were planned for 28 November 2019, Hawks spokesperson

Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

The Hawks arrested both men in November 2019 and they have been in

custody since.

Mogale said the court on Tuesday found both men guilty on six counts,

including planning terrorist attacks, financing of terrorism, and unlawful

possession of firearms and ammunition.

They received the following sentences:

Count 1: 15 years imprisonment, of which seven years were for the preparing and planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

Count 2: Five years for financing of a specified offence (terrorism).

Count 3: Five years for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.

Count 4: Five years for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Count 5: Five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

Count 6: Five years for unlawful possession of more than 200 cartridges.

Both men were effectively sentenced to eight years in prison, as all the

sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the sentence for preparing and

planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

“The court has further ordered in terms of Section 103 of the

Firearms Control Act, that both accused are unfit to possess firearms,

ammunition, competency certificates, licences, authorisation and permits,”

Mogale said.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the team of

investigators and prosecutors for the work that had been done so far.

Meanwhile, the self-professed leader of the Crusaders and alleged main

orchestrator, Harry Knoesen, was expected to appear in the Mpumalanga High

Court in February 2021, for a trial date to be arranged after he pleaded not

guilty.

Harry Knoesen. Supplied

Knoesen, a former pastor and soldier from Mpumalanga, was arrested after

he posted videos and allegedly held meetings to carry out his plan.

A fourth accused, Riana Heymans, who was allegedly “radicalised”,

was also arrested, but charges had since been withdrawn against her.

Knoesen allegedly recruited members and discussed his plans with members

disillusioned with the current government.

He was said to have used WhatsApp, Facebook and a messaging platform

called Telegram before moving to in-person meetings, previously

reported.

The leader of the Crusaders had also allegedly asked for help to get

weapons from a person who used to be in the security forces, telling the person

that everything was ready for the “coup d’état”.

reported that Knoesen postponed the attacks for 28 November in

order to recruit more members, however, the Abrams brothers were “so

radicalised” that they decided to nevertheless carry out an attack on 29

November 2019, at midnight.

Self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, Harry Knoesen. Supplied

They were arrested before the attacks could be executed.

At the , the Hawks said components and ingredients for the

manufacture of pipe bombs were seized, as well as unlicensed firearms and

ammunition.

A search of a property linked to the Crusaders in the Eastern Cape also

revealed an explosives factory.

The attacks were to be centred around Middelburg, Brakpan, Centurion,

Roodepoort, Randburg, Nelspruit, Bethlehem, Brits, Ermelo, Cape Town, Port

Elizabeth, Meyerton, Muldersdrift and the Sterkfontein Dam.