Cowboys vs. Ravens live score, updates, highlights from NFL Tuesday night game

There are few better opponents for a struggling team to face this year than the last-place Cowboys (3-8), who have tumbled after losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season.

The Ravens (6-5) certainly qualify as a group desperate for a comfortable win to boost their spirits. They’ve dropped three straight contests — all to possible playoff opponents — so they’re hopeful they can steamroll Dallas on Tuesday night ahead of their stretch run.

Baltimore has dealt with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the NFL this season, depleting an already incongruous squad. But Lamar Jackson will be back under center against the Cowboys after missing last week with the illness. And what better group for him to go up against than the Cowboys’ league-worst rush defense? Dallas has allowed 156.4 rushing yards per game this year, a key reason it’s surrendering more than 32 points per contest.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Cowboys vs. Ravens on Tuesday night. Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 13 game.

MORE: Watch Cowboys vs. Ravens live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Cowboys vs. Ravens score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Cowboys 3 7 — — 10 Ravens 7 10 — — 17

Cowboys vs. Ravens live updates, highlights

Second quarter: Ravens 17, Cowboys 10

9:18 p.m.: Field goal, Baltimore. There’s Tuck’s first field goal; he’s true from 35 yards to make it 17-10 Baltimore with just 42 seconds remaining.

9:06 p.m.: And now Zuerlein misses his attempt wide right from 40. It remains 14-10 Baltimore.

8:54 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Ravens. It takes just one play for Baltimore to score via wide receiver Miles Boykin. 14-10, Baltimore.

8:53 p.m.: Interception, Dallas. Patrick Queen picks off Dalton.

8:49 p.m.: No good. Justin Tucker misses a 36-yard field goal attempt. That’s a rare sight.

8:38 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Cowboys. A Michael Gallup score puts Dallas back on top. 10-7, Dallas.

End first quarter: Ravens 7, Cowboys 3

8:35 p.m.: The Cowboys finish the quarter with a 66-yard kickoff return into Ravens territory.

8:30 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Ravens. Jackson runs for 37 yards and a score. 7-3, Baltimore.

8:27 p.m.: More Jekyll-and-Hyde football from the Ravens offense. Rookie J.K. Dobbins runs for 18 yards to the Baltimore 45, followed by an 8-yard fumble recovery loss after Jackson mishandled the snap.

8:25 p.m.: Back to work for Baltimore from its 25.

8:21 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Cowboys. Greg Zuerlein drills a 31-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with 4:24 left in the first quarter. That said, the field goal was forced after Dalton missed Michael Gallup open in the end zone. 3-0, Dallas.

8:19 p.m.: A nice second-down run by Elliott nets 13 yards and gives Dallas the ball at the 19.

8:17 p.m.: Interception, Dallas. Jackson’s ball bounces off Marquise Brown’s hand straight into Darian Thompson’s waiting hands. That’s his first interception — and Dallas’ fifth this year. That gives the Cowboys the ball at Baltimore’s 34.

8:15 p.m.: Lamar Jackson makes his first play of the night, a 10-yard scramble to net a first down at the Baltimore 29-yard line.

8:12 p.m.: Cowboys can’t overcome their offensive mistakes, but a 47-yard punt by Hunter Niswander flips the field and forces Baltimore to start from its 11.

8:10 p.m.: A holding penalty and 4-yard loss on the toss to Elliott negates the good field position. Dallas facing second-and-24 from its 28 now.

8:08 p.m.: Three runs by Ezekiel Elliott and two catches by CeeDee Lamb net Dallas two first downs. The Cowboys are driving at their 42.

8:05 p.m.: Andy Dalton and Co. will start their first drive at the 19.

8:04 p.m.: The Ravens will kick off to start the game. Here we go.

8 p.m.: So Dez Bryant has apparently tested positive for COVID-19 and been pulled from warmups. The game is still on for now.

Cowboys vs. Ravens start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 8 Kickoff: 8:05 p.m. ET

The NFL has had more start times than usual in the 2020 season, but 8:05 p.m. ET is a new one. Prime-time games usually kickoff at either 8:15 or 8:20, so this is a slight head start.

In Dallas, that’ll mean turning on TVs at 7:05 to watch Andy Dalton and the Cowboys play in Baltimore.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 2 Sept. 20 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 3 Sept. 27 at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 4 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 19 (Monday) vs. Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 7 Oct. 25 at Washington 1 p.m. ET Fox 8 Nov. 1 at Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 9 Nov. 8 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 10 Bye — — — 11 Nov. 22 at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) vs. Washington 4:30 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 8 (Thursday) at Ravens 8:05 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 14 Dec. 13 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 15 Dec. 20 vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 16 Dec. 27 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 17 Jan 3 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

Baltimore Ravens schedule 2020