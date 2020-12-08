Compound (COMP) token outperforms the market as DeFi TVL rises to $14.4B By Cointelegraph

Compound (COMP) token outperforms the market as DeFi TVL rises to $14.4B
The price of COMP, the governance token of the decentralized finance (DeFi) giant Compound, has been surging while the wider crypto market has entered a correction. Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market slump, the token has rallied 56% in the past week.
There are various potential reasons behind the sudden rally of COMP. Traders have pinpointed the unusual market dynamic on futures exchanges, where the token’s funding rate remained heavily negative.
