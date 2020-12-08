City Girl’s JT Deletes Twitter Account Amid Backlash Over R. Kelly Tweets!!

City Girl rapper JT has deleted her verified Twitter account after old tweets — mostly about R. Kelly, began to circulate online.

“I wish rkelly was here with me rn I know he would get me right,” she wrote on a tweet in July 2017.

In an old tweet, JT also calls Reginae Carter a “fat corny hoe,” calls Tiny ugly, made jokes about abortions and even mentions rapper Future and his baby mamas.

When the old tweets began to go viral, JT hopped on her Instagram account to tell her fans to stop sharing them:

“Nah all jokes aside stop searching them tweets cause I don’t feel like slapping a bitch back into the same year I was talking about them in!” she wrote.

Of course, social media did not listen and the tweets were screenshotted and shared several times over. Twitter is confused as to why she deactivated her official account rather than just issue a public apology like most other celebs do.