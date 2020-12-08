China says will take firm countermeasures after U.S. sanctions on officials By

© . Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a news conference in Beijing
BEIJING () – China said on Tuesday it would take firm countermeasures after the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong.
The U.S. move to sanction Chinese officials is “unwarranted and vile behaviour”, and China urges it to withdraw the decision, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.
