China says will take firm countermeasures after U.S. sanctions on officials By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a news conference in Beijing

BEIJING () – China said on Tuesday it would take firm countermeasures after the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong.

The U.S. move to sanction Chinese officials is “unwarranted and vile behaviour”, and China urges it to withdraw the decision, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

