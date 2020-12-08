China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under cleansing campaign By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

HONG KONG () – China has removed 105 apps including that of U.S. travel firm TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that the apps violated one or more of three cyber laws, without providing details for each app.

‘ calls to TripAdvisor’s Beijing office seeking comment went unanswered.

The authority said it started the campaign on Nov. 5 in response to strong reaction from the general public to content deemed offensive. It said it would continue to regulate apps and remove those in violation of the law in a timely manner.

China heavily regulates its cyberspace and punishments for transgressions are not uncommon, irrespective of whether the app is operated by a domestic or foreign company.

