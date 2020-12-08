Charli D’Amelio Frustrated With Fans for Getting Involved in Her Personal Life

Instagram

The 16-year-old TikTok star insists she’s not perfect as she talks about the challenge of navigating fame while trying to live a normal life as a teenager.

Charli D’Amelio doesn’t appreciate when her social media followers get involved in her personal life.

The TikTok star is using her new book “Essentially Charli” to open up more to her fans and told Entertainment Tonight that dealing with fame alongside trying to live a normal life as a teenager is more than a little challenging.

“Having people involved in your relationships can break it,” she said. “It can really tear who you are down as a person when you start noticing yourself getting into that sort of place where you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they wanna see us actually be happy together.’ ”

“I’ve had relationships before social media… Usually they didn’t end well, but at the end of the day, we kept it to ourselves and moved on with our lives. (With social media), you make a mistake and you feel like you have to justify your feelings to everyone. That’s not fair. I should be allowed to feel however I want. It’s my relationship and it shouldn’t matter to anyone else.”

Charli added when it comes to the image she portrays, she’s really not as put together in real life as she comes across to her fans.

“When you look deeper into it, you see that I am not exactly the person that I portray myself on my TikTok videos,” she explained. “I usually look very put together. I usually make sure all my moves are perfect, but that’s not how it is. I have friend problems. I have difficulty in school with being behind or maybe not learning as fast as everyone else.”

“Everyone puts me on this place where, like, ‘She’s perfect all the time’… but this is the time when you’re 16. This is when you make all your mistakes, and where you grow, and learn, and become a better person.”