Chance The Manager Responds To $3 Million Lawsuit

Chance the Rapper has responded to a lawsuit filed by his former manager, who is seeking upwards of $3 million from the star.

Pat Corcoran says he is owed the millions after being sacked by his Chance in April. Corcoran is also seeking to enforce an industry-standard sunset clause to continue to get commissions for three more years.

Chance’s team says he has been paid everything he is owed.

“Mr Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions”, his attorneys said in a statement. “In fact, Mr Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled”.

