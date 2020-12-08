Chadwick Boseman’s Death Announcement Unveiled as Most Retweeted Post of 2020

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The final tweet on the ‘Black Panther’ star’s page has also become the most ‘liked’ post of the year, while President Donald Trump claims the most-tweeted-about person of the year.

The final post on tragic actor Chadwick Boseman‘s Twitter page has been named the most retweeted message of 2020.

The tweet on August 28 was sent by Boseman’s family, announcing the “Black Panther” star’s death following a secret battle with colon cancer.

It read in part: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.”

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” his loved ones added, as they requested privacy to mourn the 43 year old’s passing.

According to social media officials, the tweet was reposted by more than three million people, while it has also been revealed as the most ‘liked’ post of the year.

Tweet about Chadwick Boseman’s passing became the most retweeted message of 2020.

Meanwhile, outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has been named the most-tweeted-about person of the year across the globe, with President-elect Joe Biden in second place, ahead of murdered Minnesota resident George Floyd, late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and former U.S. leader Barack Obama rounding out the top five.

When it came to the hashtags, the most used one was variations of #COVID19 which was included in almost 400 million tweets. It was followed by #BlackLivesMatter in the second place, and the third one was #StayHome as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.

In music category, K-pop boyband BTS (Bangtan Boys) secured the no. 1 place as most tweeted about musician in the United States for the fourth time. Meanwhile, the top 10 celebrities with most follower growth in the U.S. saw Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby joining Ariana Grande and Rihanna in the list.