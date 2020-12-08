Cardano Falls 11% In Rout By .com

Cardano Falls 11% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.138999 by 18:01 (23:01 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.54% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since November 26.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $4.427713B, or 0.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.138584 to $0.154934 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.44%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $877.166221M or 0.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1386 to $0.1682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 89.70% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,313.4 on the .com Index, down 4.41% on the day.

was trading at $551.87 on the .com Index, a loss of 7.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $345.490926B or 62.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $63.852421B or 11.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.