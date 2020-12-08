Can You Name These Famous Actors? Quiz

EntertainmentCan You Name These Famous Actors? QuizBy Bradley Lamb - December 8, 202002ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Are you a movie buff or what? Who is this? Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Julie Andrews Who is this? Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Robert Redford Who is this? 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! James Earl Jones Who is this? Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Jackie Chan Who is this? Rhapsody / Everett Collection Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Elizabeth Taylor Who is this? Hulton Archive / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! James Dean Who is this? GAB Archive / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Rita Moreno Who is this? Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Sidney Poitier Who is this? Evening Standard / Stringer / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Helen Mirren Who is this? Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Eartha Kitt Who is this? Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Christopher Plummer Who is this? Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Barbra Streisand Who is this? Jack Mitchell / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Cicely Tyson Who is this? John Springer Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Sophia Loren Who is this? Herbert Dorfman / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Warren Beatty Who is this? ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Billy Dee Williams Who is this? Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Diahann Carroll Who is this? Hulton Archive / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Diane Keaton Who is this? Archive Photos / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Harry Belafonte And, finally, who is this? Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Jane FondaTV and MoviesGet all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.