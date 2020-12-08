Can You Name These Famous Actors? Quiz

Are you a movie buff or what?

  1. Who is this?

    Julie Andrews

  2. Who is this?

    Robert Redford

  3. Who is this?

    James Earl Jones

  4. Who is this?


    Jackie Chan

  5. Who is this?

    Elizabeth Taylor

  6. Who is this?

    James Dean

  7. Who is this?

    Rita Moreno

  8. Who is this?


    Sidney Poitier

  9. Who is this?

    Helen Mirren

  10. Who is this?

    Eartha Kitt

  11. Who is this?


    Christopher Plummer

  12. Who is this?


    Barbra Streisand

  13. Who is this?

    Cicely Tyson

  14. Who is this?


    Sophia Loren

  15. Who is this?

    Warren Beatty

  16. Who is this?

    Billy Dee Williams

  17. Who is this?

    Diahann Carroll

  18. Who is this?

    Diane Keaton

  19. Who is this?


    Harry Belafonte

  20. And, finally, who is this?

    Jane Fonda

