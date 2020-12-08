Cameron Smith will retire says Storm part-owner Gerry Ryan.

Cameron Smith’s time in Melbourne Storm is over according to Storm part-owner and director Gerry Ryan.

Smith, who’s yet to make a call on his playing future for next season, is understood to be in the process of relocating his family to his home state of Queensland.

Ryan revealed he’s confident Smith will ultimately make the decision to “hang the boots up” as he’s inundated with job offers across both the NRL and AFL.

“Cameron hasn’t come out and said to us,” Ryan told SEN.

Cameron Smith (Getty)

“So, no, he’s played his last game at Melbourne and I think he’ll retire.

“He’s had lots of offers to be with us in an adviser capacity. I’m sure the (Brisbane) Broncos would like to see him go back.

“He’s going to live in Queensland. So, what options up there? AFL clubs will chase him down for leadership roles.

“The great man, I think he’s realised it’s time to hang the boots up, and what a great career.”

Pressed further on the situation, Ryan doubled down on his comments when he admitted he wouldn’t be afraid to put money on the NRL legend calling it a day.

“Not that I have a little bet every now and then, I’d put some money on it,” he added.

Cameron Smith (Getty)

When an official statement from Storm champion comes in remains to be seen, but Smith last month revealed he had pinpointed the Christmas period as the timeframe for his decision.

“I’ve just been trying to enjoy that, relax with the family, and over the next little bit before Christmas, that will be the time I will have to make my decision whether I’m playing or whether I’m not,” Smith said.