Cameron Green snubbed from Australian first Test XI by Shane Warne, picked by Mark Waugh, Will Pucovski, Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Australia vs India test squads

Cameron Green is not a lock for Australia’s XI in the first Test against India despite a wonderful performance for Australia A, according to Shane Warne.

After a brilliant start to the Sheffield Shield season with WA, Green enhanced his reputation with an unbeaten 125 in the first innings to go along with figures of 2-12 in India’s second innings.

However, despite his sensational start to the summer, Warne said it could be beneficial for Australia to hold back the talented all-rounder.

“I’d love to get Cameron Green in the side, but I reckon I’ll look at the pitch first,” he told Fox Cricket.

Cameron Green added two wickets to his unbeaten century on the final day of the tour match against India (Getty)

“If they feel like they want a few extra overs with the pink ball then I’ll get Green in. I think he’s in such good form, I’d like to see him play.

“If not, I’d like to see him debut when it’s a little bit easier than under lights with a pink ball in Adelaide and I’d like to see Matthew Wade in.”

However, fellow Australian great Mark Waugh said he had seen enough from the 21-year-old for him to be handed a Baggy Green in the December 17 opener in Adelaide.

“I’ve got Cameron Green in at No.6, I just think he’s shown enough to all of us with the bat and the ball that he’s got to be in there,” he said.

“That’s tough on Matthew Wade but I’ve got him in there, I think he’s a special talent.”

Joe Burns departs the field after being dismissed by Umesh Yadav in the Australia A match. (Getty)

The composition of Australia’s opening pair for the first Test is still up in the air after injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski, while Joe Burns’ search for runs has continued.

Warne gave Burns the benefit of the doubt, while Waugh picked Pucovski’s state teammate Marcus Harris to be handed another Test lifeline, saying Burns would only play if Pucovski does not recover from his head knock.

WARNE’S XI: Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

WAUGH’S XI: Will Pucovski/Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.