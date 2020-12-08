Broncos CB A.J. Bouye facing PED suspension

It looks like yet another high profile player is about to be suspended. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a PED suspension, Mike Klis of Denver 9 News tweets. Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio was first to report the news (Twitter link).

Interestingly, both reporters indicate that Bouye’s suspension is related to the ones the Texans’ Will Fuller and Bradley Roby were hit with last week. It sounds like the contention is that all three players were using the same doctor or trainer who gave them banned substances without their knowledge. It’s impossible to say what will happen with this bizarre situation, although Albright indicated that legal action is coming.

For now though, it’s a brutal blow to a Denver defense that just can’t catch a break. Already without big name players like Von Miller and Jurrell Casey, among many others, they also just placed top corner Bryce Callahan on injured reserve. With Bouye now hitting the shelf as well, they’ll be very thin at cornerback.

Bouye missed a little over a month with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1, but has started every game since returning. An undrafted free agent in 2013, Bouye quickly broke out with the Texans. That earned him a five-year, $67.5M contract from the Jaguars during the 2017 offseason. He picked off six passes that year and was a second-team All-Pro, although his play declined a bit after that.

This past March Jacksonville shipped him to Denver as part of their rebuild in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The UCF product is under contract for 2021, although the Broncos can get out of it pretty easily if they want to. He turned 29 back in August.