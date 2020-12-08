British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial By

© . Dose of the COVID-19 vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer is pictured in this undated handout photo
LONDON () – Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer (NYSE:) COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its clinical approval.
An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT.
