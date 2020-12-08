Britain’s competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Google name is displayed outside the company’s office in London
LONDON () – Britain’s competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google (NASDAQ:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:) on Tuesday, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.
It proposed a new, legally binding code of conduct, pro-competitive interventions in the market and enhanced merger rules, overseen by a Digital Markets Unit that was announced by the government last month.
