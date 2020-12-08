Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Tamra Judge Has Been Only Castmate There For Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Over the past few months, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has admitted to being an alcoholic and has also come out as gay — and she says only castmate Tamra Judge has been there to support her.

A fan took to Braunwyn’s social media to warn her to stay away from Tamra — but Braunwyn soon set them straight.

“Tamara [sic] has been the only person from Rhoc that has been there for me, she knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughters mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking,” she wrote. “Whatever you think you know, you don’t,” she wrote.

