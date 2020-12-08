Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Tamra Judge Has Been Only Castmate There For Her!!

Over the past few months, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has admitted to being an alcoholic and has also come out as gay — and she says only castmate Tamra Judge has been there to support her.

A fan took to Braunwyn’s social media to warn her to stay away from Tamra — but Braunwyn soon set them straight.

“Tamara [sic] has been the only person from Rhoc that has been there for me, she knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughters mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking,” she wrote. “Whatever you think you know, you don’t,” she wrote.

Last week, Braunwyn sat down for an interview with GLAAD where she proudly came out as gay.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” she said of her husband.. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.”

“We are in unchartered territories,” she added. “Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”