Bill Nye perfectly explains importance of face masks in viral TikTok video

Bill Nye has subtly shut down those who refuse to wear face masks in public by scientifically debunking the suggestion that they’re not effective.

The beloved TV scientist posted a video on social app TikTok in which he explained why face masks are actually preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Nye, who is best known for Bill Nye the Science Guy and Netflix show Bill Nye Saves the World, used household items, such as a colander, to demonstrate how the virus is stopped by the fibres of a face mask.

“This is not that hard to understand, everybody,” he says in the video that has been viewed more than 13.9m times since Friday (4 December).

He adds: “That’s why there are rules about wearing a mask.”

Nye posted the video with the caption: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but… ##masks work. Wear one. Carry on.”

The TV personality has repeatedly used his scientific knowledge to debunk conspiracy theories in the past.

