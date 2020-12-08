Beyond Identity, which uses certificates to provide passwordless identity management, raises $75M Series B, bringing its total raised to $105M (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Beyond Identity, which uses certificates to provide passwordless identity management, raises $75M Series B, bringing its total raised to $105M — Beyond Identity, a New York-based startup developing passwordless identity management solutions, raised $75 million in venture capital.
