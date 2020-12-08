Home Entertainment Behind The Scenes Photos Women In Music

Behind The Scenes Photos Women In Music

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Dolly Parton at Studio 54 is iconic.

1.

Madonna applying lipstick in a mirror when she was studying dance in New York City in the late 1970s.


Michael Mcdonnell / Getty Images

2.

A 20-year-old Cher checking her makeup in a recording studio in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s.


Jasper Dailey / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

3.

Celine Dion rocking patchwork jeans and pretending she’s talking to someone on the phone in 1990.

4.

Tina Turner looking at a variety of wigs on the street in 1985.


Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Images

5.

Queen Latifah striking a pose on the set of her “Fly Girl” music video in 1991.


Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

6.

Joan Jett playing electric guitar on her bed in her childhood bedroom in Los Angeles, circa 1977.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

7.

Alicia Keys posing with a very tiny and very cute white piano in the park in the early 2000s.


Deborah Feingold / Getty Images

8.

Diana Ross getting down in the most joyous way at Studio 54 in 1979.


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

9.

Stevie Nicks posing on top of a car in-between recording sessions with Fleetwood Mac in 1975.


Fin Costello / Redferns / Getty Images

10.

Dolly Parton petting a horse at her afterparty at Studio 54 in the late 1970s.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

11.

A 17-year-old Whitney Houston posing as a model in New York City in 1980.

12.

Amy Winehouse posing in a laundromat in the beginning of her career in 2003.


Rick Smee / Redferns / Getty Images

13.

Tina Turner and Cher happily embracing in all of their ’80s glory at an MTV Awards party.


Robin Platzer / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images

14.

Lady Gaga performing with Lady Starlight at a club in New York City before she was famous in 2007.


Veronica S. Ibarra / Getty Images

15.

Jennifer Lopez hanging out with her pupper in front of her house in 1992 before she made it big.

16.

Aretha Franklin taking a hamburger break at the piano while recording an album in 1969.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

17.

Barbra Streisand, Adele, and Shirley Bassey at the Governors Ball Oscars party in 2013 after Adele won for Best Original Song.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

18.

The Spice Girls sipping some tea together at a French café in the mid-1990s.

19.

Gwen Stefani and Eve on the set of their music video, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” at a club in Los Angeles.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston in the studio recording “When You Believe” back in 1998.


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

21.

Yoko Ono sitting in the middle of her living room in her New York City apartment, circa 1973.


Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music / Getty Images

22.

Barbra Streisand posing with a skull and crossbones flag in Central Park in the early 1960s.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

23.

Taylor Swift performing at one of her first shows 14 years ago in Nashville, Tennessee.

24.

A very young (and very happy) Janet Jackson posing in her childhood home in 1977.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

25.

Lauryn Hill behind the scenes of her music video, “Everything Is Everything,” in the late 1990s.


Brian Rasic / Getty Images

26.

Carole King and Joni Mitchell chatting in the control room while recording King’s groundbreaking album, Tapestry.


Jim Mccrary / Redferns / Getty Images

27.

Chilli, T-Boz, and Left Eye from TLC posing together in a dressing room in the early 1990s.

28.

Rihanna singing at the Teen People Listening Lounge showcase (along with Jay-Z, Ne-Yo, and Teairra Marí) in 2005.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

29.

Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Shania Twain, and Celine Dion backstage at VH1 Divas Live in 1998.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

30.

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli happily singing songs at the piano in London in the mid-1960s.

31.

And Britney Spears rocking some tiny glasses during rehearsals for the VMAs in 1999.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc. / Getty Images

