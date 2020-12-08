Barclays names 84 new MDs; women constitute about 27% By

© . The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid



() – Barclays (LON:) Plc on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

The bank said the appointments will be effective Jan. 1.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) invited 60 executives to become partners as of Jan. 1, with women making up about 26.7% of the new appointments.

The global finance industry has for long been prodded to increase diversity among its senior ranks.