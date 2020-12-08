Barclays names 84 new MDs; women constitute about 27% By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid

() – Barclays (LON:) Plc on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

The bank said the appointments will be effective Jan. 1.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) invited 60 executives to become partners as of Jan. 1, with women making up about 26.7% of the new appointments.

The global finance industry has for long been prodded to increase diversity among its senior ranks.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR