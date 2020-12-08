Back Will Pucovski and Cameron Green against India, says Neil Harvey

Neil Harvey batting in 1963.

Cricket legend Neil Harvey has urged national selectors to back Australia’s young guns in the coming series against India.

Harvey is the seventh-youngest Australian Test player in history, having debuted at the age of 19 in 1948.

However, in the last 25 years, Australia has only fielded two specialist batsmen under the age of 21, in Matthew Renshaw and Phillip Hughes.

With David Warner ruled out, Will Pucovski, who turns 23 in less than two months, seems certain to debut against India next week provided he overcomes mild concussion symptoms suffered after a blow to the head while batting for Australia A in Sydney.

It’s the ninth time Pucovski has suffered concussion.

Cameron Green, 21, is also very much in contention to earn a baggy green cap this summer, following a standout performance for Australia A, where he made an unbeaten century and also impressed with the ball.

Speaking to reporters on the 60th anniversary of the Tied Test between Australia and the West Indies, Harvey, now 92, was adamant age is no barrier to success.

“Having been through the whole business myself, going to England with Bradman’s Invincibles at 19 years of age, I can’t say you can start (young) enough,” he said.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it. If you’re good enough, you can do it.

“If they’ve got the ability, pick them. It’s as simple as that.”

Australia has won seven consecutive Tests at home, making it the ideal time to bring a younger player into the side, although India is likely to provide tougher opposition that either Pakistan or New Zealand last summer.

“I’ve proved it can be done, although I suppose I was a bit lucky to play with a great team like the Invicibles in 1948. They were a great help to me, they were the greatest bunch of blokes I’ve ever been with,” Harvey added.

“They taught me a lot about various aspects of life. Not only how to play cricket, but how to behave yourself.”

The Tied Test saw Australian all-rounder Alan Davidson become the first player in history to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in the same Test, a feat subsequently only matched by three other players.

While Green looks ready for higher honours already, Davidson says he’ll only get better with experience.

“It takes time, I was never an all-rounder in the real sense until my mid-20s,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to play under some wonderful bowlers like Ray Lindwall, Keith Miller and Bill Johnston who were always happy to pass on some hints.

“The bowling side was easy to cover. Ray Lindwall said to me one day, ‘Don’t be afraid to be yourself’, and I think that’s one of the big things with batting, the confidence in your ability.

“If it takes you two to three years, that’s OK, but in those two to three years (you’re) accumulating knowledge.

The two Australian legends were joined by West Indians Lance Gibbs and Peter Lashley to reflect on one of only two tied Test matches in history, which took place in Brisbane 60 years ago this week.

Australia, needing 233 to win, were in trouble at 6-92 before Davidson combined with captain Richie Benaud for a 134-run stand that took the home side to the brink of victory.

Neil Harvey batting in 1963. (Fairfax)

Needing seven runs from two overs, with four wickets in hand, the wheels fell off for Australia in a thrilling finish.

“I mentioned to Richie, no silly singles,” Davidson recalled.

“He hit one straight to Joe Soloman and Joe just threw the wicket down and I’m out by five yards.

“Usain Bolt wouldn’t have got there.”

The wickets of Benaud, Wally Grout and Ian Meckiff, the latter two run out, meant the scores finished level, the first match in a series that reinvigorated the game.

The fourth Test in Adelaide finished in a draw, but only after Australia’s final pair of Ken Mackay and Lindsay Kline survived for 110 minutes, while the fifth Test in Melbourne saw a then world-record crowd of 90,800 on day two.

“I don’t think a series has done so much for the game in this country as that series did,” Harvey said.

