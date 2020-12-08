Australia’s most Googled terms of 2020

Coronavirus has dominated the headlines this year more than any other event in recent history.

But if Google searches are any indication, Australians were more curious about another topic.

“ US election ” was the most searched term on Google in Australia this year, according to new data released by the search engine. “Trump vs Biden” placed 10th.

Supporters react after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump at a rally in Milwaukee. (AP)

Third on the overall list was “NBA”, with the late, great “ Kobe Bryant ” in sixth place.

Video app Zoom was fourth on the list.

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus pass by a poster emphasising an enhanced social distancing campaign at a bus station in Seoul, South Korea, December 7, 2020. (AP)

Many of the top 10 were news-related, but Google also put out the most searched news topics of 2020.

Supermarket shelves in Adelaide were stripped bare of toilet paper on Wednesday morning ahead of the government’s announcement South Australia would go into a six-day coronavirus lockdown. (Getty)

Former AFL coach Dani Laidley was the most Googled Australian public figure of the year.

Comedian Celeste Barber was second on the list.

The top 10 of Australian public figures

Comedian Celeste Barber (Celeste Barber Facebook)

The most Googled global public figure was Joe Biden , with his election opponent Donald Trump a distant eighth.

The top 10 of global public figures

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP)

Kobe Bryant was the most Googled celebrity who died in the past year, with his fatal helicopter crash stunning basketball fans around the world.

Second on the list was Glee actress Naya Rivera.

The top 10 most Googled deaths of 2020

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. (AP)

The most popular sports searches reflects Australians’ growing interests in overseas events, with NBA top of the list.

8. Australia vs New Zealand

9. Tennis Australian Open

Google also released its list of the most searched for terms on other topics.

1. How to make hand sanitiser

2. How to make a face mask

4. How to get tested for coronavirus

6. How to make self raising flour

7. How to apply for Centrelink

9. How to apply for JobKeeper

10. How to make whipped coffee

8. DIY antibacterial wipes

1. Where to buy face masks

2. Buy toilet paper online

6. Where to buy hand sanitiser

1.Where can I buy toilet paper

2. Where can I buy hand sanitiser

3. Where can I get tested for coronavirus

5. How many people can I have in my house

6. When can I access my super

7. Can I go fishing in NSW

8. How much can I borrow home loan

9. How far can I travel in QLD