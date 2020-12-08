Australian Test cricket team line-up, first Test vs India

Usman Khawaja, who has the best Test opening batting average in the history of cricket, is the forgotten man in the Australian team debate.

The veteran left-hander, 34 this month, has barely rated a mention for a possible Test recall, even with David Warner now ruled out and Will Pucovski overcoming concussion.

Joe Burns was meant to retain his opening spot but is in dismal form. Marcus Harris has been in the runs but has not seized past Test opportunities.

Khawaja has a dazzling Test record atop the order and in Australia. He and fellow polarising veteran Shaun Marsh, who while alive will always be on the brink of a Test recall, have again raised their hand for the home summer.

Yet they have only been mentioned in passing, even with strong form on the board. India is a massive series, where plugging a whole with a known quantity rather than a young prospect may be considered pragmatic.

Usman Khawaja was dropped for the fourth Ashes Test last year. (Getty)

Khawaja made 131 and 46 not out in his last Sheffield Shield game for Queensland, albiet batting at No.4. Incidentally, he spent plenty of time batting with former Test opener Matt Renshaw, who made an undefeated 168 in the first innings batting at No.5, a big step in rebuilding his career.

Burns made 10 and 11 in that game, against South Australia. He has made just 57 runs at 11.40 from three Shield matches and hit only four runs from his two innings for Australia A against an India XI.

Marsh, 37, has made three centuries across four Shield matches this season. Batting at No.3, his 485 runs at 97.00 for Western Australia rate second only to Pucovski’s 495 for Victoria, at the wild average of 247.50.

Fifth on the list is Harris, with 355 runs at 118.33, batting alongside Pucovski for Victoria. Harris, 28, has played Tests for 385 runs at 24.06, with no centuries. He showed promise last time India toured but hasn’t convinced anyone that he’s a genuine long-term Test opener.

Khawaja is well down with 226 runs at 56.50 – but his record both as a Test opener and on Australia soil is outstanding.

Khawaja has opened the batting in five Tests and seven innings; three matches in Australia, two in the UAE. He has made 484 runs at 96.80, with two centuries (against South Africa and Pakistan), two half-centuries and a highest score of 145.

With results filtered to a minimum seven innings, to match Khawaja’s opening experience, the Australian lefty has Test cricket’s best opening batting average.

Khawaja’s outlying average sits among a raft of players who played a modest number of matches as openers. England great Herb Sutcliffe (4,522 runs at 61.10 from 54 Tests) boasts the best average from players who opened in more than 10 matches.

From 44 Tests, Khawaja has made 2,887 runs at 40.66, with eight centuries and a highest score of 174. In Australia, his record reads 24 matches, 1,854 runs at 52.97 with six centuries.

Usman Khawaja has been in and out of the Australian Test team. (Getty)

Perhaps counting against Khawaja is his effort in the home Test series against India two years ago. With Warner and Steve Smith missing due to suspension, creating the need for him to stand tall, he made just 198 runs at 28.28 in the four-Test series; passing 50 just once as Australia fell to a historic defeat.

The same was true of Marsh – and it was a third offence. He made just 183 runs at 26.14, also with a lone half-century. He has played 11 home Tests against India for the underwhelming record of 454 runs at 23.89, with three half-centuries and a best of 99.

Marsh was axed from the Australian team after that last India tour and hasn’t been seen in a baggy green since. It was taken as the end of his Test career, after 38 matches for 2,265 runs at 34.31 with six centuries. He has opened the batting in six Tests and 10 innings for Australia, making 347 runs at 38.55 with one century, in Sri Lanka in 2016.

Selection chairman Trevor Hohns signalled the end when announcing Cricket Australia’s central contracts in April, saying that Marsh was “probably past representing Australia”.

Shaun Marsh hits out for Western Australia during this Sheffield Shield season. (Getty)

The same has never been said of Khawaja, though he was again axed from the Test side during last year’s Ashes series. He then missed a central contract for the first time in five years on the current list. Burns got one, along with the soaring Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne may be another option to open for the Australian Test team amid the current state of flux; as he did in the second T20 international. Yet Australia may be loathe to weaken a strength in the name of a patch-up job, given Labuschagne’s exploits thus far at No.3. He has 298 runs at 65.49 for Queensland so far this Shield season, with a pair of centuries.

Cameron Green after making a century for Australia A. (Getty)

Another name high on the Shield batting charts is Cameron Green. The exceptional young all-rounder has 363 runs at 72.60, with one big century; which he just followed with an unbeaten 125 for Australia A against an India XI featuring some Test bowlers.

It remains to be seen if Green will earn a Test debut this summer but he seems long odds to play the first Test, with middle-order incumbents Travis Head and Matthew Wade likely to be retained; both on past form and with good starts to the Shield under their belt.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has suggested that Green may debut in the third Test in Sydney, batting No.6 and bowling if Australia rest a paceman to play a second spinner; which would be leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

