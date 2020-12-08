Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.19% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.19%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.19% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 13.71% or 0.68 points to trade at 5.64 at the close. Meanwhile, Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 5.70% or 0.065 points to end at 1.205 and Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.29% or 0.095 points to 1.890 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were G8 Education Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.59% or 0.085 points to trade at 1.205 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.23% or 0.105 points to end at 1.580 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.34% or 0.24 points to 5.29.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 680 to 593 and 373 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.58% to 13.157 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.21% or 4.00 to $1870.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.98% or 0.45 to hit $45.31 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 1.05% or 0.51 to trade at $48.28 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.10% to 0.7412, while AUD/JPY fell 0.07% to 77.16.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.888.