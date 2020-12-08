Ashley Tisdale Addresses High School Musical Reunion Rumors

Although it’s unclear to fans when exactly Ashley’s little one is expected to arrive, she expressed why she’s so excited to raise a daughter.

“Knowing that it was a girl, I was very excited because I feel like I have a lot to offer her,” she said. “I am independent and I feel I’ve gone through things that I can share with her. And making her a strong, independent woman, that’s something I look forward to.”

However, she knows being a first-time parent won’t be butterflies and rainbows.

“I am someone who has a niece who is 10, and so… I’m not going into it being like this is the easiest thing in the world,” she noted, adding, “I know it’s gonna be hard and I know it’s gonna change our life.”

But before she and her husband welcome their daughter into the world, the star’s priority is keeping her baby healthy. She revealed she’s been using Olly Vitamins, specifically the brand’s prenatal supplements.

“It has the key ingredients that I look out for, which is the folic acid, DHA, Vitamin D, iron, and it helps support the growth and development of the baby,” she shared. “And I really feel great taking them and I know that my baby is healthy and strong because of it.”